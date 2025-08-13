5 Facts You Should Know About India's Independence Day

When was India officially declared an independent nation? India was officially declared an independent nation on August 15, 1947, which was chosen to coincide with the second anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II.

Who was India's first Prime Minister, and what was the name of his famous speech? Jawaharlal Nehru was the first Prime Minister of free India. He delivered his iconic "Tryst with Destiny" speech at midnight between August 14 and 15, 1947.

What is the significance of the Indian flag, and when was it adopted? The national flag, or "Tiranga," was officially adopted on July 22, 1947. Its design is attributed to Pingali Venkayya and represents a unified and progressive nation.

What is the main ceremony on Independence Day, and where does it take place? The main celebrations take place at the Red Fort in Delhi. The Prime Minister hoists the national flag from the fort's ramparts, a tradition that began with Jawaharlal Nehru.