5 Family Members Shot Dead In Varanasi, Police Search For Missing Nephew, Tenants

UP Police search for prime suspect in the tragic killing of 5 family members in Varanasi | Image: PTI/Representative

Varanasi: Two days after a family of five was found dead in Varanasi, the Uttar Pradesh police have intensified their search for a missing nephew who is the prime suspect in the case. Authorities are also planning to question the family’s tenants, who have been traced in Mumbai.

The tragic incident occurred on Monday night in the Bhaidani locality of Varanasi. The bodies of Rajendra Gupta, his wife Neetu (45), and their children Navnendra (25), Subendra (15), and Gaurangi (16), were discovered with gunshot injuries on their bodies. While Rajendra’s body was found about 10 kilometers away from his home on Tuesday afternoon, his wife and children were found shot dead inside their house.

6 Police Teams Searching For Accused

Initially, the police focused on Rajendra Gupta as the main suspect because of his past involvement in a 1997 murder case and ongoing family disputes. However, shortly after his family’s bodies were discovered, Rajendra was also found dead in an under-construction house in the Rohaniya area, with gunshot wounds.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Gaurav Banswal, confirmed that post-mortem examinations were completed, and the bodies were cremated on Thursday. Initial investigations suggested that the motive behind the killings might be related to family feuds and property disputes.

Police have now shifted their focus to Rajendra’s nephew, Vicky, who is believed to be the prime suspect. Vicky, who had recently returned to Varanasi from Bengaluru for Diwali , has been missing since the murders, and his phone is switched off. "Police teams are actively tracking Vicky's location, and six teams are now engaged in the search. The motive appears to include both revenge and property disputes and we are confident of an arrest soon," the DCP said.

Additionally, police are investigating the involvement of three young men from Bihar , who were renting rooms in Rajendra's Bhelupur home.

Bhelupur Station House Officer Vijay Shukla confirmed that these tenants, aged 22-25, have been traced to Mumbai, where police have reached out to question them.

According to Shukla, questioning will help clarify any role they might have played in the case.