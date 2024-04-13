×

Updated June 9th, 2022 at 17:28 IST

5 killed, 3 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in U'khand's Tehri

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New Tehri (U'khand), Jun 9 (PTI) Five people were killed and three injured when the vehicle in which they were travelling fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Tehri district on Thursday, police said.

The accident occurred around 2:45 pm near Pokhar on Ghansali-Dhuttu road in Bhilangana block of the district. The vehicle was on its way to Saud village, Ghansali police station in-charge Sukhpal Singh Mann said.

Lakshmi Prasad (66), Pratap Singh (44), Gunanand (65), Bihari Lal (65) and Hema Devi (50), all from Saud village, died on the spot, he said.

Driver of the vehicle Bachan Singh, along with Rajendra Singh and Vijay Ram sustained injuries and were taken to a primary health centre in Pilkhi, Mann said.

The bodies were retrieved by police and SDRF personnel with the help of locals, the SHO said.

The accident comes days after a bus accident in Uttarkashi district that claimed the lives of 26 pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh who were on their way to Yamunotri. PTI COR ALM RHL

Published June 9th, 2022 at 17:28 IST

