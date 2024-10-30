sb.scorecardresearch
  5 killed, 4 Injured in Clash Among Nomadic Groups in Odisha's Sundergarh

Published 11:34 IST, October 30th 2024

5 killed, 4 Injured in Clash Among Nomadic Groups in Odisha's Sundergarh

At least five persons, including three women, died and four others were critically injured in a clash between two nomadic groups in Odisha’s Sundergarh district

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
At least five persons, including three women, died and four others were critically injured in a clash between two nomadic groups in Odisha's Sundergarh district
At least five persons, including three women, died and four others were critically injured in a clash between two nomadic groups in Odisha’s Sundergarh district | Image: PTI
11:34 IST, October 30th 2024