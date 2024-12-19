5 Killed, 5 Injured in Truck-car Collision UP's Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur: At least five people were killed and five others were injured in a collision between a truck and a car in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur.

According to the Shahjahanpur Police, the accident happened in the Madanpur police station area during the early hours of Thursday.

The officials said there people died on the spot while two others succumbed to their injuries in the hospital.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) Shahjahanpur said, "A tragic incident occurred in Shahjahanpur district involving a collision between a truck and an auto-rickshaw. Three people lost their lives on the spot, and two more succumbed to their injuries during treatment at the hospital, bringing the total death toll to five so far. Five other passengers, out of a total of ten on board, have also sustained injuries."

He further added, "Two children have sustained fractures, and their treatment is proceeding well. If necessary, critical cases will be referred to higher medical centres, as decided by the attending doctors."

The injured are still under treatment.

The truck driver has been arrested.

2 Trucks Catch Fire After Head-on Collision in Rajasthan ; Drivers Killed

Drivers of two trucks were burnt alive after their vehicles caught fire following a collision in Rajasthan's Nagaur district on Tuesday, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Nagaur Sadar) Rampratap Bishnoi said the vehicles caught fire after a head-on collision, in which drivers of both the trucks were burnt alive.

The deceased have been identified as Premraj Jat from Bhilwara and Hansraj from Bikaner, he added.