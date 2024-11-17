sb.scorecardresearch
  • 5 Killed, 7 Injured in Two Separate Accidents in MP's Khargone and Morena

Published 11:35 IST, November 17th 2024

5 Killed, 7 Injured in Two Separate Accidents in MP's Khargone and Morena

In Morena, three persons were killed and two others seriously injured in a collision between two speeding motorcycles on Saturday night, police said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
11:35 IST, November 17th 2024