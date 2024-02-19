Updated September 18th, 2021 at 21:50 IST
5 killed as car falls into ditch in Rajasthan
Five persons were killed and one injured after their car fell into a ditch along a road in Sikar on Saturday evening, police said.
Press Trust Of India
The incident took place near Thikariya village, they said.
The injured person was rushed to SMS hospital in Jaipur for treatment, Sub Inspector Reengus police station Deepti Rani said.
Chief minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the death of the five persons in the mishap and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.
