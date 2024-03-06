5 Killed in Car-Bus Collision in Haryana's Rewari

Advertisement

Rewari: At least five people were killed after a car collided with a Haryana Roadways bus on Wednesday.

According to police officials, all five deceased were car occupants.

They added that the accident took place near Siha village on Mahendragarh road.

The victims were returning to Charkhi Dadri after attending a wedding.

News agency PTI reported that locals helped the victims get out of the car and rushed them to a health center, where the doctor declared all five dead.

"We have kept the bodies of the deceased in the mortuary. Also, the families of those who died have been informed. Post-mortem will be conducted after the arrival of the family members," said a senior police officer.

An FIR is being registered and an investigation is on.

(With PTI inputs)