sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Sunita Williams | Manipur Attacks | Paralympics 2024 | US Elections | Muck in Mollywood | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • 5-Km Long Street Painting To Be Drawn In Protest of Mathabhanga Hooliganism, RG Kar Incident

Published 00:38 IST, September 7th 2024

5-Km Long Street Painting To Be Drawn In Protest of Mathabhanga Hooliganism, RG Kar Incident

A 5-km-long street painting and graffiti will be drawn by artists to protest the hooliganism incident that happened in Mathabhanga in Cooch Behar district.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Protestors demand justice for woman doctor who was killed at RG Kar medical college
Protestors demand justice for woman doctor who was killed at RG Kar medical college | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

00:32 IST, September 7th 2024