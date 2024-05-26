Rajkot Gaming Zone Tragedy: 5 Major Fire Tragedies That Shook India

Advertisement

Rajkot: At least 27 people, including children, were killed and several others injured in a massive fire on Saturday evening that raged in a gaming zone at the TRP Mall in Gujarat's Rajkot city. Three people, including Nitin Jain, the manager of the TRP Game Zone, and Yuvraj Singh Solanki, the owner of the game zone, are among those arrested in the fire tragedy case.

Rescue operations are underway at the affected TRP Game Zone for more than four hours after the blaze erupted at a fibre dome constructed for gaming activities at around 4:30 pm, officials said.

According to officials, the structure collapsed due to the huge fire. Several persons including children were playing games when the blaze erupted. More children were present at the spot due to the ongoing summer vacation and weekend, and were playing games when the tragedy struck.

After the fire broke out, Rajkot Police Commissioner Raju Bhargava told media persons that the cause of the blaze would be investigated and that a message had been issued to all the gaming zones in the city to close operations.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel tweeted that the city administration has been instructed to carry out immediate rescue and relief operations in the fire incident at the game zone in Rajkot.

Here are five major fire tragedies that shook India...

Bombay Dock Explosions (1944)

Mumbai (then Bombay) faced one of its biggest tragedies 80 years back, on April 14, 1944. So much so that the week commencing April 14 is observed as the Fire Services Week across India.

The incident that occurred at freighter SS Fort Stikine at the Victoria Dock in the Bombay Port, saw the deaths of 71 Fire Service personnel in their bid to save lives while fighting the fire that emanated from an explosion.

Such was the severity of the explosions that it was recorded by a seismograph. It took the rescue teams three days to bring the fire under control.

The official death toll in the incident was 740, out of which 476 were military personnel. Besides, 1,800 people were severely injured and 27 ships sank.

Mandi Dabwali Fire Tragedy (1995)

The fire tragedy is believed to have killed at least 400 people including 170 children at Rajiv Marriage Palace in Haryana's Dabwali on December 23, 1995, where DAV Public School was conducting its annual prize distribution function.

A massive fire engulfed the area leading to a stampede of 1,500 people who tried to escape through the single exit door.

Uphaar Cinema Fire (1997)

Uphaar cinema fire is considered one of the worst fire tragedies in the country ever. A massive fire broke out at Uphaar Cinema at Green Park in Delhi on June 13, 1997, during the screening of the movie 'Border.'

The tragedy claimed the lives of 59 people, who died mostly due to asphyxiation (suffocation). Besides, over 100 were injured as they tried to escape the smoke-filled theatre resulting in a major stampede.

Baripada Religious Congregation (1997)

In February 1997, a huge fire broke out during a religious congregation of sect leader Acharya Nigamananda at Baripada Odisha that left 206 dead and 148 injured after inflammable tents reportedly caught fire after a short circuit in one of the camps.

Surat Coaching Centre Fire (2019)

A coaching centre in Gujarat's Surat was engulfed in massive flames on May 24, 2019, which occurred due to an electrical short circuit. The incident led to the deaths of 22 students. In a bid to save their lives, many students even jumped off the building resulting in severe injuries and deaths.

Reforms

In the aftermath of these tragic incidents, there has been an increased emphasis on various aspects of safety regulations including regular fire safety audits, improved emergency response as well as stringent building codes. (with PTI inputs)