Published 20:40 IST, November 18th 2024

5 Maoists Killed in Chhattisgarh Encounter, Bounty of Rs 28 Lakh

Five Maoists killed in an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bastar last week were senior cadres with a combined bounty of Rs 28 lakh, a senior police official said.

Reported by: Digital Desk
5 Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region in an encounter
5 Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region in an encounter | Image: PTI/ Representational
