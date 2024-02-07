Advertisement

THANE, MAHARASHTRA: Five minor girls from two families who were reported missing last weekend from Thane's Navi Mumbai have now been found safe with relatives in Delhi. Two sisters, aged 14 and 16 and three siblings aged five, seven and 14 went missing at the same time from Lucky Complex in Taloja on Saturday morning. At this point, a kidnapping case was registered in relation to their disappearance. Taloja police station senior inspector Avinash Kaldate was quoted as saying "The five girls have been traced to Delhi. They are safe with relatives there. A Navi Mumbai police team is on the way to get them back and reunite them with their parents."

He added that it is, as yet, unclear how the five minor girls managed to make their way to Delhi and that the sequence of events leading up to the same would be ascertained once the five girls were brought back.

With inputs from PTI.