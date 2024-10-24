Published 10:14 IST, October 24th 2024
5 of Family Dead as Car Overturns Following Tyre Burst in Rajasthan's Sirohi
Five members of a family were killed Thursday morning when their car overturned following a tyre burst on a highway in Sirohi district
Five members of a family were killed Thursday morning when their car overturned following a tyre burst on a highway in Sirohi district | Image: ANI
