Published 07:49 IST, November 30th 2024
5 People Arrested for Misbehaving with Teachers and Students at Jammu School
Police have booked five people for entering a school here and allegedly misbehaving with the students and the staff.
- India News
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Jammu: Police have booked five people for entering a school here and allegedly misbehaving with the students and the staff, officials said on Friday.
According to police, the accused disrupted the morning assembly and created a ruckus within the school premises in the Kanachak area.
The accused also recorded a video without consent, shared it on social media and issued verbal threats, further aggravating the situation, they added.
Police have lodged a suo moto FIR against the accused and further investigation is underway, officials said.
This decisive action underscores the police’s commitment to ensuring safety and upholding law and order, particularly in educational institutions, the officials noted.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 07:49 IST, November 30th 2024