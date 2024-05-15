Advertisement

Vidisha: At least 5 people including 3 children were drowned in two districts of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday in two separate incidents. During the incident, three children of the age 5 years, 6 years and 8 years along with two other men were drowned in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur and Vidisha districts.

A senior police official from Chhatarpur stated that the incident took place under the jurisdiction of the Chandla police station area, wherein two brothers and their cousin drowned while bathing in a pond in Ramjhala village. The area is around 80 km away from Chhatarpur.

Two cases have been registered and legal action is being taken

According to the family members, all the children were playing. However, when they didn’t return home, the family members started looking for the children. They later recovered their dead bodies from the pond in the evening.

The three children have been identified as Vijay Anuragi (8), his brother Kisari (6) and cousin Ritik (5).

In another incident, which took place in Vidisha, two persons drowned while bathing in Betwa River in Nolakhi village under Ganjbasoda (Rural) police station limits, some 40 km from the district headquarters, on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Kamlesh Raghuvanshi (45) and Bhola Joshi (25), whose bodies were fished out from the river by the rescuers present at the spot.

Two separate cases have been registered by the police under the sections of accidental deaths and a probe has been initiated.

Further legal action into the matter is being taken.

