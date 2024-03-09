Advertisement

Morbi: Five people were rescued after a slab of a newly constructed medical college collapsed in Morbi in Gujarat on Friday.

Soon after the collapse incident, a rescue operation was launched by the fire department.

#WATCH | Devendra Singh Jadeja, Fire Officer, Morbi says, " Around 8 pm, a call was received at the Fire station that a side slab of a new Medical College, that is being constructed, has collapsed...our team reached the spot and rescued 4 people. One person was still trapped,… https://t.co/sxUoAoThkZ pic.twitter.com/4kJBdwY2IB — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2024

The distress call was made at around 8pm. After reaching the spot, the fire team rescued four people. One more person who was trapped under the debris was rescued in the early hours of Saturday.

Fire Officer Devendra Singh Jadeja said, “ Around 8 pm, a call was received at the Fire station that a side slab of a new Medical College, that is being constructed, has collapsed...our team reached the spot and rescued 4 people. One person was still trapped, only his face was visible and his entire body was trapped between the slab and concrete. Around 3 am we rescued him as well and referred him to a hospital...”

BJP MLA Durlabhjibhai Dethariya has urged the govt to take action against those responsible.

#WATCH | Durlabhjibhai Dethariya, BJP MLA says, " Construction of govt medical college is going on in Morbi, a slab which was being filled collapsed...it is an unfortunate incident. Will request the govt to take action against whoever is responsible for it, whether it is the… https://t.co/sxUoAoThkZ pic.twitter.com/spX2QzItEA — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2024

He said, " Construction of govt medical college is going on in Morbi, a slab which was being filled collapsed...it is an unfortunate incident. Will request the govt to take action against whoever is responsible for it, whether it is the contractor or officer..."

The exact reasons behind the collapse is yet to be ascertained. More details are awaited.

