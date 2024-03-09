×

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 07:17 IST

5 Rescued After Slab of Newly-Constructed Medical College Collapses in Gujarat’s Morbi

Morbi slab collapse: Soon after the collapse incident, a rescue operation was launched by the fire department.

Reported by: Digital Desk
morbi slab collapse
5 Rescued After Slab of Medical College Collapses in Gujarat’s Morbi | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Morbi: Five people were rescued after a slab of a newly constructed medical college collapsed in Morbi in Gujarat on Friday.

Soon after the collapse incident, a rescue operation was launched by the fire department.

The distress call was made at around 8pm. After reaching the spot, the fire team rescued four people. One more person who was trapped under the debris was rescued in the early hours of Saturday.  

Fire Officer Devendra Singh Jadeja said, “ Around 8 pm, a call was received at the Fire station that a side slab of a new Medical College, that is being constructed, has collapsed...our team reached the spot and rescued 4 people. One person was still trapped, only his face was visible and his entire body was trapped between the slab and concrete. Around 3 am we rescued him as well and referred him to a hospital...”

BJP MLA Durlabhjibhai Dethariya has urged the govt to take action against those responsible.

He said, " Construction of govt medical college is going on in Morbi, a slab which was being filled collapsed...it is an unfortunate incident. Will request the govt to take action against whoever is responsible for it, whether it is the contractor or officer..."

The exact reasons behind the collapse is yet to be ascertained. More details are awaited.
 

Published March 9th, 2024 at 07:17 IST

