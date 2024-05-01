5 Things to Know About EC’s New Protocol to Handle EVM Units | Image:PTI/Representational

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Election Commission has modified the protocol for steering and storage of SLU, symbol loading units, post the directions of the Supreme Court.

5 Things to Know About EC's New Protocol To Handle EVM Units

1) the machines should be locked and secured in a container and stored in a strongroom along with the EVMs at least for 45 days following the declaration of results.

2) An EVM has three components - the ballot unit, control unit, and VVPAT. An SLU is used to upload the name and symbol of the candidates contesting on a particular seat on VVPAT or paper trail machines.

Advertisement

3) The poll authority on Wednesday said that all state chief electoral officers have been directed to create important infrastructure and provisions to execute the new protocols for steering and storage of the SLUs.

4) "As mandated by the Supreme Court, the revised protocols are applicable in all cases of completion of the symbol loading process in the VVPATs undertaken on or after May 1, 2024," the Commission said.

Advertisement

5) Before the Supreme Court order, the SLUs were handed over to local poll officials.

The revised protocols are applicable in all cases of completion of the symbol loading process in VVPATs undertaken on or after May 1.

Advertisement

The top court had also prepared for verification of micro-controllers embedded in EVMs, based on the requests of candidates who stand second and third in the elections.

Till now, the EVMs and the VVPAT slips were stored for 45 days after the results were declared. In these 45 days following the declaration of an election result, people can file an election petition in the concerned High Court, challenging the election. Courts can call for the EVM and VVPAT slips while hearing the plea.

Advertisement

In the run up to the seven-phase polls, 102 constituencies went to elections during the first phase, while 89 seats voted on April 26. The next phase is scheduled on May 7.

The votes will be counted on June 4. (With inputs from agencies)

Advertisement