5 Things to Know About Pragya Misra, OpenAI's 1st Employee In India
Sam Altman-run OpenAI has employed Pragya Misra as its first employee in India to lead public policy affairs and partnerships in the country.
5 Things to Know About Pragya Misra, OpenAI's 1st Employee In India | Image:pragya misra
- She has served as the Director of Public Affairs for Truecaller, where she has partnered closely with government ministries, investors, key stakeholders, and media partners.
- Before this, she worked for three years with Meta Platforms.
- Misra (39) also headed WhatsApp's campaign against misinformation in 2018 and was employed with Ernst & Young as well as the Royal Danish Embassy in Delhi. Misra received her MBA from the International Management Institute in 2012.
- She graduated in commerce from Delhi University and holds a Diploma in Bargaining and Negotiations from the London School of Economics and Political Science.
- She is also a podcaster and Instagram influencer with a follower base of 35,000. She hosts the Pragyaan Podcast (@pragyaan_podcast), covering topics such as meditation and consciousness.
