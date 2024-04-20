Updated April 19th, 2024 at 22:37 IST

5 Things to Know About Pragya Misra, OpenAI's 1st Employee In India

Sam Altman-run OpenAI has employed Pragya Misra as its first employee in India to lead public policy affairs and partnerships in the country.

New Delhi: Sam Altman-run OpenAI has employed Pragya Misra as its first employee in India to lead public policy affairs and partnerships in the country, said the media reports. 

  1. She has served as the Director of Public Affairs for Truecaller, where she has partnered closely with government ministries, investors, key stakeholders, and media partners.
  2. Before this, she worked for three years with Meta Platforms.
  3. Misra (39) also headed WhatsApp's campaign against misinformation in 2018 and was  employed with Ernst & Young as well as the Royal Danish Embassy in Delhi. Misra received her MBA from the International Management Institute in 2012.
  4. She graduated in commerce from Delhi University and holds a Diploma in Bargaining and Negotiations from the London School of Economics and Political Science.
  5. She is also a podcaster and Instagram influencer with a follower base of 35,000. She hosts the Pragyaan Podcast (@pragyaan_podcast), covering topics such as meditation and consciousness.

 

 

 

 

