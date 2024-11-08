5-Year-Old Falls Ill After Eating Samosa Stuffed with Lizard in Madhya Pradesh | Video

Rewa: A five-year-old child fell sick after eating samosa, which allegedly had a lizard stuffed inside in Madhya Pradesh 's Rewa on Friday. Shortly after eating the snack, he started vomiting and complained of a stomach ache. His family rushed him to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, and his condition was said to be better now.

Following this, the kid's family filed a complaint against the hotel owner at the Civil Lines police station. The authorities are further investigating the matter.

Such incidents have risen in various states, raising concerns regarding food safety and hygiene.

Similarly, a 19-year-old woman staff a school died and four of her colleagues fell ill after eating food at a restaurant in Nirmal town of Telangana, police said on Thursday.

The woman from Madhya Pradesh was working in the kitchen of the school in Boath Mandal, in the Adilabad district of Telangana. She, along with four other school staff members, had consumed chicken dishes at the hotel on November 2.

After returning to Boath, they experienced vomiting and diarrhoea that same night. They received treatment at a local community health centre on November 3. The doctors there diagnosed them with food poisoning, as stated by the principal in a complaint she lodged later.