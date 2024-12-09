5-Year-Old Falls Into Borewell In Rajasthan's Dausa, Rescue Operations Underway

Dausa: In Rajasthan’s Dausa district, a 5-year-old child fell into an open borewell while playing on Monday evening. Following the incident, information was passed to the local police and district administration. Immediately, the local police, Dausa administration along with the teams of the fire department, SDRF and NDRF rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation to retrieve the child from the borewell.

A senior district official said that the child is stuck at a depth of about 150 feet and efforts are underway to pull him out of the borewell. The child is being continuously given oxygen and the rescue team is monitoring his situation through a camera.

District Magistrate (DM, Dausa), Devendra Kumar said, "The child is at a depth of about 150 feet, he is being continuously given oxygen. A medical team is present at the spot. SDRF, NDRF and Civil Defence teams have reached the spot.”

“Excavation is being done with JCB. Rescue efforts are being made. The child is doing well," the DM stated.