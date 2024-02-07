English
Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 14:25 IST

5-Year-Old Girl Dies Of ‘Heart Attack’ While Watching Cartoons On Mobile Phone, Probe On

The victim identified as Kamini, was lying on the bed next to her mother with the phone when it suddenly fell from her hands and she became unconscious.

Digital Desk
5 years old girl died in amroha
The incident occurred in Hathaikheda of Hasanpur Kotwali in Amroha district on Sunday. | Image:PTI, Freepik (Representative Image)
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Amroha: A shocking incident came to limelight after a five-year-old girl died of a 'heart attack' while watching cartoons on a mobile phone.

The incident occurred in Hathaikheda of Hasanpur Kotwali in Amroha district on Sunday.

The victim identified as Kamini, was lying on the bed next to her mother with the phone when it suddenly fell from her hands and she became unconscious.

Following this, Kamini was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital where she was declared "brought dead".

Dhruvendra Kumar, the Hasanpur community health center in-charge, said, "The girl may have died of a heart attack." Amroha Chief Medical Officer Satyapal Singh added, "We appealed to the family to hand over the body for post-mortem, but they did not agree. It is a matter of investigation whether she died of a heart attack or some other disease."

He added that this is not the first such incident in the region in the past 2 months, where over a dozen children and young men have died similarly due to "heart attack" in Amroha and Bijnor districts.

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 14:25 IST

