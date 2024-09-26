Published 14:53 IST, September 26th 2024
5-year-old Girl Mauled to Death by Leopard in Udaipur, Fourth Incident in 10 Days
The villagers found the girl's mutilated body on Thursday morning. This is the fourth incident of leopard attack in the area within 10 days.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
This is the fourth incident of leopard attack in the area within 10 days. | Image: Shutterstock / Representative
14:53 IST, September 26th 2024