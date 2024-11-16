Published 21:21 IST, November 16th 2024
5-Year-Old Girl Raped by Teenage Neighbor in UP's Kushinagar
A 16-year-old neighbor allegedly raped a 5-year-old girl in a village under Ramkola Police Station on Friday, police said on Saturday.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
five-year-old girl, raped by teenage neighbour in UP's Kushinagar | Image: Freepik - Imaginative PIC
21:21 IST, November 16th 2024