Published 21:21 IST, November 16th 2024

5-Year-Old Girl Raped by Teenage Neighbor in UP's Kushinagar

A 16-year-old neighbor allegedly raped a 5-year-old girl in a village under Ramkola Police Station on Friday, police said on Saturday.

21:21 IST, November 16th 2024