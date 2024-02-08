Advertisement

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a five-year-old kindergarten student died after falling into a poorly covered sump at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in Hyderabad during his school’s annual Sports Day celebrations on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Aahil (5), who was studying in an Upper Kindergarten (UKG) class at a private school in the city.

As per reports, after the celebrations concluded around 7 pm, Mohammed Aahil was waiting to show a certificate he had received to his mother when the incident took place.

According to the police, while waiting for his brother along with his mother Shafia Sultana, Aahil went missing.

"He took his certificate and was waiting for his brother with his mother Shafia Sultana. He was playing around and suddenly went missing. After that, his mother started searching for him. Meanwhile, one person standing there informed them that the child fell into a sump as the existing cover was very weak, but the security there did not agree to open it," SHO Raghavendra said.

Police said that after arguments with security staff, the sump was opened, and the child was taken out and rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.