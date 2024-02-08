Updated February 8th, 2024 at 09:20 IST
5-yr-old Dies After Falling into Sump at School Event in Hyderabad’s Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium
Identified as Mohammed Aahil, the deceased was a UKG student, who was attending his school's sports day event at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a five-year-old kindergarten student died after falling into a poorly covered sump at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in Hyderabad during his school’s annual Sports Day celebrations on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Aahil (5), who was studying in an Upper Kindergarten (UKG) class at a private school in the city.
As per reports, after the celebrations concluded around 7 pm, Mohammed Aahil was waiting to show a certificate he had received to his mother when the incident took place.
Advertisement
According to the police, while waiting for his brother along with his mother Shafia Sultana, Aahil went missing.
"He took his certificate and was waiting for his brother with his mother Shafia Sultana. He was playing around and suddenly went missing. After that, his mother started searching for him. Meanwhile, one person standing there informed them that the child fell into a sump as the existing cover was very weak, but the security there did not agree to open it," SHO Raghavendra said.
Advertisement
Police said that after arguments with security staff, the sump was opened, and the child was taken out and rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.
Advertisement
Published February 8th, 2024 at 09:20 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Pakistan Elections 2024 LIVE: Nation Heads to PollsWorld12 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.