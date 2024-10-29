Published 17:14 IST, October 29th 2024
50-60 Terrorists Active On Launchpad To Infiltrate, Will Eliminate Them: Army
Security forces neutralised three terrorists in a high-stakes encounter in Akhnoor, Jammu & Kashmir, following an attack on an Army convoy in J&K.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel stand guard during an encounter between security forces and terrorists, at Akhnoor in Jammu on Tuesday | Image: ANI
