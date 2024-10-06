sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ 1 Year of Oct 7 Attack | Women's T20 World Cup | US Elections | Karachi Blast | Chennai Tragedy |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • 50 College Students Hospitalised After Having Dinner at Hostel in Maharashtra's Latur

Published 11:53 IST, October 6th 2024

50 College Students Hospitalised After Having Dinner at Hostel in Maharashtra's Latur

Nearly 50 female students of a government college were hospitalised for suspected food poisoning after having dinner at their hostel in Maharashtra's Latur.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
50 college students hospitalised after having dinner at hostel in Maharashtra's Latur
50 college students hospitalised after having dinner at hostel in Maharashtra's Latur | Image: Shutterstock / Representative Image
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

11:53 IST, October 6th 2024