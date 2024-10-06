Published 11:53 IST, October 6th 2024
50 College Students Hospitalised After Having Dinner at Hostel in Maharashtra's Latur
Nearly 50 female students of a government college were hospitalised for suspected food poisoning after having dinner at their hostel in Maharashtra's Latur.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
50 college students hospitalised after having dinner at hostel in Maharashtra's Latur | Image: Shutterstock / Representative Image
11:53 IST, October 6th 2024