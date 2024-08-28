Published 20:20 IST, August 28th 2024
50 Lakh Smuggling Bust: Meghalaya Seizes Goods from Shillong-Dhaka Bus, Three Bangladeshi Arrested
In Meghalaya, authorities seized ₹50 lakh worth of silver, sarees, and electronics from a Shillong-Dhaka bus, arresting three Bangladeshi nationals.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
50 Lakh Smuggling Bust: Meghalaya Seizes Goods from Shillong-Dhaka Bus, Three Bangladeshi Arrested | Image: X/@ArmedForces_IND
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
20:20 IST, August 28th 2024