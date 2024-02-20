Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 20th, 2024 at 00:18 IST

50 New Amrit Bharat Trains Coming Soon: Ashwini Vaishnaw

The Amrit Bharat Express trains have improved facilities for rail passengers like attractive designed seats, better luggage rack, mobile charging point.

Isha Bhandari
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: The Indian government has greenlit the deployment of 50 additional trains under the same banner. This decision was announced by the Union Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Amrit Bharat Express trains, hailed for their superfast service and enhanced passenger amenities, have garnered widespread acclaim since their inception. Launched with much fanfare by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30, these trains have set a new standard for comfort and efficiency in rail travel.

Amrit Bharat Express trains are characterized by their Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) push-pull configuration, boasting non-air-conditioned coaches equipped with modern conveniences. With locomotives stationed at both ends, these trains ensure superior acceleration and smoother journeys.

Passengers aboard Amrit Bharat Express trains enjoy a host of amenities designed to elevate their travel experience. From ergonomically designed seats to ample luggage storage, each coach is equipped with mobile charging points and holders, LED lighting, CCTV surveillance, and a comprehensive public information system.

Published February 20th, 2024 at 00:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

