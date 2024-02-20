50 new Amrit Bharat Trains coming soon: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Indian government has greenlit the deployment of 50 additional trains under the same banner. This decision was announced by the Union Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Amrit Bharat Express trains, hailed for their superfast service and enhanced passenger amenities, have garnered widespread acclaim since their inception. Launched with much fanfare by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30, these trains have set a new standard for comfort and efficiency in rail travel.

Amrit Bharat Express trains are characterized by their Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) push-pull configuration, boasting non-air-conditioned coaches equipped with modern conveniences. With locomotives stationed at both ends, these trains ensure superior acceleration and smoother journeys.

Passengers aboard Amrit Bharat Express trains enjoy a host of amenities designed to elevate their travel experience. From ergonomically designed seats to ample luggage storage, each coach is equipped with mobile charging points and holders, LED lighting, CCTV surveillance, and a comprehensive public information system.