sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kolkata Horror | Army Jawans Kidnapped In J&K | Nasrallah's Successor Killed | Election Results | Mexican Mayor Murdered | RG Kar Case |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • VIDEO: 50 Senior Doctors of RG Kar Hospital Resign in Support of Junior Doctors on Hunger Strike

Published 15:52 IST, October 8th 2024

VIDEO: 50 Senior Doctors of RG Kar Hospital Resign in Support of Junior Doctors on Hunger Strike

Around 50 senior doctors from RG Kar Medical College submitted their resignations in solidarity with the junior doctors' movement.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
50 Senior Doctors of RG Kar Hospital Resign in Support of Junior Doctors on Hunger Strike
50 Senior Doctors of RG Kar Hospital Resign in Support of Junior Doctors on Hunger Strike | Image: PTI/representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

14:28 IST, October 8th 2024