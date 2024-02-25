English
Updated April 21st, 2022 at 09:59 IST

50-year-old woman, two sons found dead at brick kiln in Sahibganj

50-year-old woman, two sons found dead at brick kiln in Sahibganj

Press Trust Of India
Sahibganj, Apr 21 (PTI) A 50-year-old woman and her two sons were found dead at a brick kiln in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district, police said on Thursday.

The woman and her sons, aged 20 and 25, were found dead at the brick kiln in Jirwabadi on Wednesday morning, they said.

They went home along with other workers of the brick kiln after it was lit around 10 pm on Tuesday, police said.

However, they returned to care of the brick kiln at 1 am following a nor'wester in the area.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem, police said.

An investigation is underway, they said. PTI CORR BS SOM SOM

Published April 21st, 2022 at 09:59 IST

