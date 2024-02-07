English
Updated January 19th, 2024 at 10:17 IST

500kg Kumkum Leaves Sent from Amravati for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Kumkum leaves carry profound social and religious significance in India especially in Hindu culture.

Apoorva Shukla
Kumkum leaves sent from Amravati to Ayodhya for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
Kumkum leaves sent from Amravati to Ayodhya for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha | Image: PTI/Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Five hundred kilograms of ‘kumkum’ leaves have been sent from Amravati in Maharashtra to Ayodhya for the pran pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir scheduled for Ayodhya for January 22. Kumkum leaves carry profound social and religious significance in India especially in Hindu culture. 

Spiritual leaders Rajeshwar Mauli and Jitendranath Maharaj took the ‘kumkum’ leaves to the holy town of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. The function to mark their departure to Ayodhya on Thursday was attended by local MP Navneet Rana in Maharashtra. 

The pran pratishtha of Bhagwan Ram’s idol placed at the sanctum sanctorum of Ayodhya’s Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir will be held on January 22 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the pran pratishtha ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla.

States like Tripura, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Odisha governments have declared a half-day for government offices and educational institutions on January 22 in light of the auspicious ceremony along with the central government. 

(With inputs from PTI)

Published January 19th, 2024 at 10:17 IST

