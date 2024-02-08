Advertisement

On January 22, the day of Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha,' the official unveiling of a 51-foot-tall idol of Lord Hanuman will take place in Delhi's Geeta Colony. Preparations for the inauguration of the Ram Temple are in the final stages with the ceremony set to be attended by dignitaries such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The decorations at Rampath, Bhakti Path and Sugriva Fort are nearly finished, featuring intricate terracotta and clay mural artwork on the walls.

In 2019, the Supreme Court made a landmark decision, resolving a centuries-old temple-mosque dispute. The court sanctioned the construction of the Ram temple on the disputed site and directed the allocation of an alternative five-acre plot for a mosque.

Anticipating over three lakh daily visitors to Ayodhya in the coming years, the planning for the temple town draws inspiration from international examples such as Vatican City, Cambodia, Jerusalem as well as Indian locations like Tirupati and Amritsar.

#WATCH | A 51 feet tall idol of Lord Hanuman in Delhi's Geeta Colony will be officially unveiled on 22nd January, the day of Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' pic.twitter.com/ZLvbLTOJYo — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2024

Dikshu Kukreja, the master planner, highlights features in the plan such as efficient land use, minimal congestion, emphasis on dharamshalas (inns) and homestays, infrastructure upgrades and preservation of the city's historical as well as cultural identity.

The development of Ayodhya is projected to span a decade with an investment exceeding Rs 85,000 crore dedicated to upgrading the holy city.

