English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 9th, 2024 at 19:33 IST

WATCH | 51 Feet Hanuman Statue to be Unveiled in Delhi’s Geeta Colony on Jan 22

On January 22, the day of Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha,' the official unveiling of a 51-foot-tall idol of Lord Hanuman will take place in Delhi's Geeta Colony.

Manasvi Asthana
Ram Temple Consecration: 51 Feet Hanuman Statue To Be Unveiled In Delhi’s Geeta Colony
Ram Temple Consecration: 51 Feet Hanuman Statue To Be Unveiled In Delhi’s Geeta Colony | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

On January 22, the day of Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha,' the official unveiling of a 51-foot-tall idol of Lord Hanuman will take place in Delhi's Geeta Colony. Preparations for the inauguration of the Ram Temple are in the final stages with the ceremony set to be attended by dignitaries such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The decorations at Rampath, Bhakti Path and Sugriva Fort are nearly finished, featuring intricate terracotta and clay mural artwork on the walls.

Advertisement

In 2019, the Supreme Court made a landmark decision, resolving a centuries-old temple-mosque dispute. The court sanctioned the construction of the Ram temple on the disputed site and directed the allocation of an alternative five-acre plot for a mosque.

Anticipating over three lakh daily visitors to Ayodhya in the coming years, the planning for the temple town draws inspiration from international examples such as Vatican City, Cambodia, Jerusalem as well as Indian locations like Tirupati and Amritsar.

Advertisement

Dikshu Kukreja, the master planner, highlights features in the plan such as efficient land use, minimal congestion, emphasis on dharamshalas (inns) and homestays, infrastructure upgrades and preservation of the city's historical as well as cultural identity.

Advertisement

The development of Ayodhya is projected to span a decade with an investment exceeding Rs 85,000 crore dedicated to upgrading the holy city.

The master plan, devised by Dikshu Kukreja, managing principal of C P Kukreja Architects focuses on various aspects, including efficient land use, congestion reduction, promotion of dharamshalas and homestays, infrastructure enhancement, and safeguarding the historical and cultural essence of the city.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 9th, 2024 at 19:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

8 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

8 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

11 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

11 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

11 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

14 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

14 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

14 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

18 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Indian-American Student Sameer Kamath At Purdue Died By Suicide

    World22 minutes ago

  2. Boeing executive warns of potential changes to 737 production schedule

    Business News22 minutes ago

  3. Working hard on my skills: Prasidh Krishna details on his rehab process

    Sports 23 minutes ago

  4. 24-year-old Dies of Electrocution During Cleaning at Pizza Outlet

    India News28 minutes ago

  5. Bumrah shares cryptic post to fire back at the critics after No 1 feat

    Sports 29 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement