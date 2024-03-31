×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 12th, 2023 at 23:53 IST

52 banks in country disbursed 15,700 crore to over one lakh differently-abled people, says Union Minister

Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar was speaking at the third 10-day Divya Kala Mela that was opened by Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel at the Bhopal Haat here.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Union Minister, Virendra Kumar
Union Minister Dr Virendra Kumar (Image: twitter/ @Drvirendrakum13) | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Union minister Virendra Kumar on Sunday said 52 banks in the country have disbursed Rs 15,700 crore to more than one lakh 'divyangs' (differently-abled persons) so far.

The Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment was speaking at the third 10-day Divya Kala Mela that was opened by Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel at the Bhopal Haat here.

"Till date, 52 banks in the country have disbursed Rs 15,700 crore to over one lakh beneficiaries. We view divyangjan as a significant human resource and Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays importance to the concerns of divyangjan in the national development agenda," he was quoted as saying in an official statement.

The minister, however, did not specify during which period the amount was disbursed.

The government's motto is 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas aur Sabka Vishwas' (everyone's support, development, efforts and everyone's trust).

"Our government is aiming to achieve holistic and all-around development so that the differently-abled can participate equally in this process. The four finance corporations under the ministry, NHFDC, through various channel partners such as NBCFDC, NSFDC and NSKDFC, provide financial assistance to artisans and other skilled beneficiaries through term loan schemes and microfinance schemes," he added.

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhowmik said the involvement of sections of the society is vital for the country's overall growth.

"We should all work together for the welfare of the disabled. We need to strive for the development of the weaker sections of the society to make the country a developed nation," she said.

At this fair, goods brought from different parts of the count, including food items, are being exhibited. More than 100 divyang artisans, artists and entrepreneurs from 19 states and Union Territories are displaying their products and abilities, she said.

The first Divya Kala Mela was held in December 2022 in New Delhi, which was visited by more than five lakh people. After that, a successful event was held at BKC Ground in Mumbai, the statement said.

Advertisement

Published March 12th, 2023 at 23:53 IST

Narendra Modi

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

DC vs CSK

IPL 2024, DC vs CSK Live

a minute ago
The Imperial Hotel, Delhi

Hospitality sector

4 minutes ago
Banks and financial institutions assess your creditworthiness based on your credit history and score.

Bank credit growth

5 minutes ago
pm modi

election campaign

5 minutes ago
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Godzilla X Kong Business

6 minutes ago
Assam: Storm in Guwahati

Guwahati airport flooded

8 minutes ago
Netflix

Netflix big bet

9 minutes ago
Thunderstorms, Strong Winds Dampen Easter Celebrations in Mizoram

Thundershowers

14 minutes ago
Cream Roll Craving! Childhood Treat Gets Sweet Makeover

Viral Video Of Cream Roll

14 minutes ago
Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia Spring Call Up

14 minutes ago
Pakistan’s second-largest naval air station, PNS Siddique, located in Turbat

Big Attack on Pak Forces

36 minutes ago
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

FM Sitharaman declaration

36 minutes ago
GT vs SRH

IPL 2024, GT vs SRH Live

37 minutes ago
Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Deverakonda

Mrunal On Vijay

39 minutes ago
RCB fan

RCB fan inks tattoo

41 minutes ago
CBI Records Statement of Family of JK Man Tricked Into Fighting For Russian Army

Russia-Ukraine Conflict

42 minutes ago
Assam: Storm in Guwahati

Weather in Assam, WB

43 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ahead Of Maidaan, Other Sports-Dramas To Watch

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  2. Zodiac Signs That Are Incompatible With Each Other

    Lifestyle6 hours ago

  3. BSF Foils Intrusion Attempt, Recovers China-Made Pak Drone in Punjab

    India News7 hours ago

  4. YouTube Music web app launches offline downloads

    Web Stories7 hours ago

  5. Apple extends discounts to employees on select Apple Watch bands

    Tech 8 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo