Updated May 2nd, 2022 at 07:05 IST
53 new COVID cases in Bengal
53 new COVID cases in Bengal
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Kolkata, May 1 (PTI) West Bengal on Sunday logged 53 new COVID-19 cases, two less than the previous day, with the tally rising to 20,18,313, a health department bulletin said.
One more fatality due to the infection raised the death toll to 21,202, it said.
Advertisement
Twenty-one people recuperated from the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 19,96,714.
The recovery rate was 98.93 per cent, while the positivity ratio stood at 0.50 per cent.
Advertisement
The state currently has 397 active patients and six of them are now in hospital, it said.
At least 10,650 samples were tested for COVID-19 during the day, the bulletin added. PTI SUS BDC BDC
Advertisement
Published May 2nd, 2022 at 07:05 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Arrives In AhmedabadVideos12 minutes ago
Pune Airport Gets New Integrated Terminal BuildingVideos14 minutes ago
Montreal hands his Inter Miami team a 3-2 lossSports 17 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.