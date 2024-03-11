×

Updated May 2nd, 2022 at 07:05 IST

53 new COVID cases in Bengal

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
Kolkata, May 1 (PTI) West Bengal on Sunday logged 53 new COVID-19 cases, two less than the previous day, with the tally rising to 20,18,313, a health department bulletin said.

One more fatality due to the infection raised the death toll to 21,202, it said.

Twenty-one people recuperated from the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 19,96,714.

The recovery rate was 98.93 per cent, while the positivity ratio stood at 0.50 per cent.

The state currently has 397 active patients and six of them are now in hospital, it said.

At least 10,650 samples were tested for COVID-19 during the day, the bulletin added. PTI SUS BDC BDC

Published May 2nd, 2022 at 07:05 IST

