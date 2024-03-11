×

Updated August 11th, 2022 at 15:03 IST

530 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death in Odisha

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,21,197 on Thursday as 530 more people, including 123 children, tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Press Trust Of India
Image: PTI | Image:self
  • 1 min read
The toll rose to 9,153 as an 80-year-old man succumbed to the disease in Bhadrak district, it said. The state had logged 653 infections and a fatality on Wednesday.

The toll rose to 9,153 as an 80-year-old man succumbed to the disease in Bhadrak district, it said. The state had logged 653 infections and a fatality on Wednesday.

Sundargarh reported the highest number of fresh infections at 165, followed by 65 in Khurda, where state capital Bhubaneswar is located.

There are 4,687 active cases in the state at present, of which 1,186 are in Sundargarh. As many as 1,055 more people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 13,07,304. The positivity rate was 2.7 per cent as the new cases were detected after testing 19,623 samples.

Published August 11th, 2022 at 15:03 IST

