54 Detonators Found Outside Kalyan Railway Station in Mumbai, ALERT Sounded
A team of railway police, Mumbai police, and the Bomb Disposal Squad have reached the spot and are investigating the entire matter.
New Delhi: 54 detonators were found outside platform number 1 of Kalyan railway station in Mumbai on Wednesday. A team of railway police, Mumbai police, and the Bomb Disposal Squad have reached the spot and are investigating the entire matter.
