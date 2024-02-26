English
Updated February 26th, 2024 at 14:44 IST

Groundbreaking: 554 Railway Stations To Be Converted Into Amrit Stations. Details

The Amrit Bharat Stations Scheme is aimed at enhancing station facilities with modern infrastructure, including roof plazas and city centres

Srinwanti Das
Groundbreaking: 554 Railway Stations To Be Converted Into Amrit Stations. Details
Representative | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 554 Railway stations in over 300 districts of 27 states under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. Additionally, PM Modi inaugurated 1500 Road Over Bridges/Road Under Bridges over Indian Railways, via video conferencing. He also inaugurated Gomti Nagar station in Uttar Pradesh on the occasion.

What Is Amrit Bharat Stations Scheme

The Amrit Bharat Stations Scheme is aimed at enhancing station facilities with modern infrastructure, including roof plazas and city centres, fostering a more convenient and comfortable experience for passengers. With an allocation of over Rs 24,470 crore by the government, the initiative looks at bolstering India's transportation infrastructure.

Key Features of Amrit Bharat Stations Project

  • The key features include provision for dedicated spaces within stations, such as Executive Lounges and areas for small business meetings, catering to varied passenger needs. Ensuring smooth access with wide roads, removing unwanted structures, installing well-designed signages, establishing dedicated pedestrian pathways, and enhancing parking facilities, alongside improved lighting arrangement, are also in the pipeline.
  • The scheme further includes the construction of high-level platforms across all station categories, ranging from 760-840 mm in height, with platforms generally extending up to 600m. Additionally, provisions are made for essential amenities, including sufficient toilets, facilities for Divyangjan (persons with disabilities), escalators, durable furniture in waiting halls, and free Wi-Fi connectivity.
  • Moreover, the scheme encompasses the installation of foot-overbridges, elevators, parking areas for two-wheelers and cars, landscaping and horticulture initiatives, an integrated passenger information system, comprehensive signages, platform enhancements, seating arrangements, illumination upgrades, robust power supply arrangements, and CCTV surveillance, among other endeavors. 

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme signifies a concerted effort by Indian Railways to modernize its infrastructure, elevating the travel experience for millions of passengers while fostering urban development synergies across the nation.

Published February 26th, 2024 at 14:44 IST

