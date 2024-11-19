sb.scorecardresearch
  6 Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested in Karnataka's Chitradurga with Fake IDs

Published 12:31 IST, November 19th 2024

6 Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested in Karnataka’s Chitradurga with Fake IDs

The arrests were made as part of an operation to investigate a larger network of Bangladeshi migrants in the district.

Reported by: Digital Desk
6 Bangladeshi Infiltrators Detained in Karnataka’s Chitradurga with Fake IDs
6 Bangladeshi Infiltrators Detained in Karnataka’s Chitradurga with Fake IDs | Image: Republic
11:56 IST, November 19th 2024