Updated February 29th, 2024 at 12:37 IST

6-Feet Gap Between Gokhale Bridge And Barfiwala Flyover Leaves Mumbaikars Baffled

A portion of the reconstructed Gokhale bridge over the railway tracks at Andheri station in western Mumbai was opened for traffic on Monday evening

Digital Desk
First Phase of Gokhale Bridge To Be Open By Month End
First Phase of Gokhale Bridge Opened for Traffic | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Mumbai: After the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) opened a portion of  reconstructed Gokhale bridge for vehicular movement this week, Mumbaikars are asking the BMC if it expects the commuters to take a long jump as the newly inaugurated portion is not linked with Barfiwala Flyover. 

The newly inaugurated portion of the Gokhale Bridge had cost Rs 90 crore and connects Andheri East and Andheri West. The Gokhale bridge was shut for vehicular traffic from November 7, 2022 due to its dilapidated condition and was opened after reconstruction. 

However, before the vehicular movement was stopped in 2022, the Gokhale bridge was linked to the Barfiwala Flyover and was used by commuters from the area to head towards Juhu and then proceed to key suburbs like Bandra. 

But the newly constructed bridge is 6 feet apart from the flyover, and the BMC is being ridiculed for the same. Mumbaikars are questioning if the BMC expects them to take a long jump to cut the gap. 

The government said the bridge wasn't aligned with the flyover due to a new policy of Indian Railways which necessiates raising the height of Gokhale bridge by additional 1.5 metres as it was being built over railway tracks.

 

Published February 29th, 2024 at 12:37 IST

