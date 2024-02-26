Updated September 20th, 2021 at 11:31 IST
6 injured in wall collapse in UP’s Muzaffarnagar
Press Trust Of India
- India
- 1 min read
| Image:self
Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 20 (PTI) Six people, including five children, sustained serious injuries after the wall of a temple here collapsed on them, police said on Monday.
The incident took place on Sunday evening in Miranpur town of the district, they said.
The children were passing by when the compound wall of the temple fell on them, police said, adding they have been admitted to a hospital. PTI COR RHL
Published September 20th, 2021 at 11:31 IST
