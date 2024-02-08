Advertisement

Sikar: At least six people were reported to be killed and five got injured after two cars collided in Rajasthan's Sikar district in Laxmangarh tehsil.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon when the two vehicles rammed into each other.

Dharmaram Gila, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Laxmangarg, said "We received information about a collision between two vehicles on the highway... Six people have died in the accident and five injured have been admitted to the hospital ..."

He added that the identity of the deceased is being ascertained, adding that two identity cards were found from both cars- one identity card is from Maulasar district and the other is from Sikar.

Following the incident, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma in a tweet expressed his condolences and instructed to provide proper treatment to the injured.

Meanwhile, at least 40 people were injured in an accident early Monday morning in which two buses collided on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura.

According to experts, low visibility due to fog is said to be a contributing factor to the incident.

Parts of north India remain engulfed in dense fog with reduced visibility.

(With ANI inputs)