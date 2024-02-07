Advertisement

BARIPADA, ODISHA: At least six people died and nine others were injured on Wednesday after a truck carrying them overturned in the Mayurbhanj district of Odisha amid heavy rainfall. The truck was carrying technicians and equipment used for folk theatre and was travelling from Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj towards Jaleswar in Balasore when the accident happened. According to the authorities, the truck overturned when the driver lost control of the truck amid a downpour, leading to the vehicle overturning and falling into a gorge.

The driver of the truck survived and escaped the spot. The injured were taken to the PRM Medical College and Hospital for treatment.



Expressing grief over the accident, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 3 lakh to the next of kin for each of the deceased.

With inputs from PTI.