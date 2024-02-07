English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 22:38 IST

6 Killed, 9 Injured After Truck Overturns in Odisha's Mayurbhanj Amid Heavy Rain

The accident in Odisha's Mayurbhanj happened when the driver of the truck lost control amid a downpour and the vehicle overturned and fell into a gorge.

Digital Desk
Road accident
A truck overturned in Odisha, killing 6 and injuring 9. | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

BARIPADA, ODISHA: At least six people died and nine others were injured on Wednesday after a truck carrying them overturned in the Mayurbhanj district of Odisha amid heavy rainfall. The truck was carrying technicians and equipment used for folk theatre and was travelling from Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj towards Jaleswar in Balasore when the accident happened. According to the authorities, the truck overturned when the driver lost control of the truck amid a downpour, leading to the vehicle overturning and falling into a gorge. 

The driver of the truck survived and escaped the spot. The injured were taken to the PRM Medical College and Hospital for treatment. 

Advertisement

Expressing grief over the accident, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 3 lakh to the next of kin for each of the deceased. 

With inputs from PTI.  

Advertisement

Published January 24th, 2024 at 22:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

3 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

19 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

19 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

19 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Modi 3.0 is Not Far Away, PM Sounds LS Poll Bugle; Tears Into Congress

    India News17 minutes ago

  2. Zaheer gives quick retort to KP after he took pride in dismissing Dhoni

    Sports 18 minutes ago

  3. Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's Most Romantic Moments

    Galleries20 minutes ago

  4. Modi 3.0 Inevitable, Confident PM Outlines Vision For 3rd Term

    India News20 minutes ago

  5. Servotech inks pact with Adani TotalEnergies for EV chargers

    Business News21 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement