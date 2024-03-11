×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 13:44 IST

6 Killed After Tyre Burst Triggers Deadly Crash in Haryana's Rewari, Video Emerges

An SUV rammed into the car from behind, leaving 6 people dead and several injured.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Rewari Accident
Rewari Accident | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Rewari: Six people died and as many were injured when their car was hit by an SUV at Haryana's Rewari on Sunday late night. The accident took place near Masani village when the occupants of the car were returning after offering prayers at the Khatu Shyam temple in Rajasthan. 

"We got a call at night. As one of the cars stopped midway due to a flat tyre, the other rammed it from behind before it overturned and fell into a ditch," Dharuhera Station House Officer Jagdish told ANI. 

Advertisement

On their way back, the car's tyre got punctured. In the meantime, the SUV rammed into the car from behind, officials said. Among the dead were four women and two men.

The deceased were identified as Roshni (58), Neelam (54), Poonam Jain (50) and Shikha (40), residents of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh; driver Vijay (40), a resident of Himachal Pradesh; and Sunil (24), a resident of Kharkhara village here.

Advertisement

The injured have been admitted to hospitals in Rewari and Gurugram, police said. 

Advertisement

Published March 11th, 2024 at 12:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

20 hours ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

20 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

21 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

21 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

21 hours ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

21 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

21 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

21 hours ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

21 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

2 days ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

2 days ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 days ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

2 days ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

2 days ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Google Doodle celebrates flat white coffee, shares animated illustration

    Tech 15 minutes ago

  2. Hemkund Sahib Shrine To Open On May 25 - Know Its Significance

    Galleries17 minutes ago

  3. Oscars 2024: Complete List Of Winners At 96th Academy Awards

    Videos17 minutes ago

  4. Waiting for VR to mature before foraying into category: BenQ

    Business News18 minutes ago

  5. My Third Term Will Write New Chapter in Rise of Women Power: PM

    India News18 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo