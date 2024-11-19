sb.scorecardresearch
Published 10:19 IST, November 19th 2024

6 Killed as Van Rams Into Truck in Gujarat's Bharuch

The accident took place on Jambusar-Amod road near Magnad village at around 11 pm on Monday when 10 persons were headed towards Shuklatirth.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
Karnataka road accident
Image used for representation | Image: X
