Published 10:19 IST, November 19th 2024
6 Killed as Van Rams Into Truck in Gujarat's Bharuch
The accident took place on Jambusar-Amod road near Magnad village at around 11 pm on Monday when 10 persons were headed towards Shuklatirth.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Image used for representation | Image: X
