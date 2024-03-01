Updated April 26th, 2022 at 09:14 IST
6 new COVID-19 cases in Thane
Press Trust Of India
Thane, Apr 26 (PTI) With the addition of six new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has risen to 7,08,979, an official said on Tuesday.
These new cases were reported on Monday, he said.
The death toll remained unchanged at 11,889, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 1.67 per cent.
In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,63,610, while the death toll stands at 3,407, another official said. PTI COR GK GK
