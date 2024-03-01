English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 23rd, 2022 at 22:31 IST

6 people booked for woman's rape in Faridabad

6 people booked for woman's rape in Faridabad

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Faridabad, Apr 23 (PTI) Five men and a woman have been booked for alleged rape of a security company employee, police here said on Saturday.

The complainant accused her colleague of tricking her and getting raped by five men in 2020, they said.

Advertisement

According to police, the woman allegedly kept silent all these years as the accused had shot a video of her and blackmailed her with it.

"She took me to a hotel saying she had some work and made me sit in a room. She then offered me cold drink which made me dizzy and then those men came and raped me,” the woman said in her complaint, police said.

Advertisement

“When I came to senses and threatened to call police, they told me they had made a video of mine. They used the video to harass me for the next two years," she said.

The six accused were identified as Virendra Dahiya, Hari Singh, Jai Prakash, Sukhbir, and Deviram and were booked under various sections of the IPC.

Advertisement

Police spokesperson Sube Singh said that they are verifying the facts and action will be taken as per the law. PTI COR VN VN

Advertisement

Published April 23rd, 2022 at 22:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

9 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

9 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

11 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

11 hours ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

11 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

11 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

11 hours ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

a day ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

a day ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

a day ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

a day ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

a day ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

a day ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

a day ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

2 days ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sanjay Leela Bhansali Opens Up On His OTT Debut With Web Show Heeramandi

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  2. Atlee, Wife Priya, Rani Mukerji, Others Arrive In Jamnagar

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  3. Manjummel Boys Actor Vijaya Muthu Breaks Down Discussing His Role

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  4. Cop Booked for Raping Woman for 3 Years on the Pretext of Marriage

    India News17 minutes ago

  5. Kiara Turns Fan For Sidharth, Gives Shoutout To 'Banging' Yodha Trailer

    Entertainment17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo