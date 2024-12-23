6-Year-Old Boy Killed In Accident After SUV Crashes Onto Family’s Car In Navi Mumbai

Mumbai: A 6-year-old boy was killed in a tragic accident in the Vashi area of Navi Mumbai, after an SUV crashed and landed on the bonnet of his family’s car late Saturday night. A senior police official confirmed the incident saying that the incident occurred when the SUV lost control due to unknown reason and collided with a road median. During the accident, the rear portion of the vehicle was thrown onto the bonnet of the victim’s car travelling in the opposite direction.

The accident took place on the busy stretch of road in Vashi around 11.45 PM. In the accident, the child, who was travelling with his parents, suffered severe injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Fortunately, his parents, who were also travelling in the same car were reportedly left unharmed in the collision.

Police have registered a case of accidental death and are conducting further investigations to determine the exact cause of the SUV’s crash. Preliminary reports suggest that speed may have been a factor for the crash, but the authorities have not ruled out other possibilities.

The deceased child has been identified as Harsh Arethia, who body was sent for post-mortem.

"The SUV hit a road median and its rear part rose some 7 feet in the air and then crash landed on the bonnet of the car in which deceased Harsh Arethia was travelling along with his father and three cousins," a senior police official said.

A case of causing death by negligence and rash driving was registered against SUV driver Vinod Pachade, a resident of Ghansoli, on the complaint of Hrash's father Mavji Arethia, Vashi police station API Dipak Gavit said.