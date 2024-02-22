6-year-old Mauled to Death By Pack of Stray Dogs in UP's Muzaffarnagar | Image: Freepik

Advertisement

Muzaffarnagar: A six-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in a village here, police said on Thursday.

Circle Officer Rupali Devi said Dev alias Golu, a class 3 student, was playing in the fields on Wednesday evening when a pack of dogs attacked him.

Advertisement

Locals nearby rushed to Golu's rescue and rushed him to a hospital where he was declared dead, the CO said.

The officer said that they have informed the municipal authorities seeking action against stray dogs. Further probe is underway. (With inputs from BJP)