Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 16:42 IST
6-year-old Mauled to Death By Pack of Stray Dogs in UP's Muzaffarnagar
A six-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in a village here, police said on Thursday.
Digital Desk
- India
- 1 min read
6-year-old Mauled to Death By Pack of Stray Dogs in UP's Muzaffarnagar | Image:Freepik
Advertisement
Muzaffarnagar: A six-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in a village here, police said on Thursday.
Circle Officer Rupali Devi said Dev alias Golu, a class 3 student, was playing in the fields on Wednesday evening when a pack of dogs attacked him.
Advertisement
Locals nearby rushed to Golu's rescue and rushed him to a hospital where he was declared dead, the CO said.
The officer said that they have informed the municipal authorities seeking action against stray dogs. Further probe is underway. (With inputs from BJP)
Advertisement
Published February 22nd, 2024 at 16:42 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Sports 3 minutes ago
India News9 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.