60-Yr-Old Gets Life Term for Raping Minor in Jharkhand | Image:Unsplash

Advertisement

Chaibasa: A court in Jahrkhand's West Singhbhum district on Tuesday sentenced a 60-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping a minor girl about four years ago.

The girl, who was 13 then and known to the convict, has become pregnant as a result of the rape and is now an unwed mother.

Advertisement

The court of sessions judge-I awarded life sentence to Selai Birua and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000.

A case in this regard was lodged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act based on a complaint the victim's mother filed at Manjhari police station.

Advertisement

The police arrested the accused and forwarded him to judicial custody.

Birua had taken the girl to a nearby forest on the pretext of collecting firewood and raped her there under threat.

Advertisement

The victim did not say anything to her family members for quite some time. She narrated it to her mother only she suffered abdominal pain.

It was then diagnosed that she was pregnant.

Advertisement

West Singhbhum Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said the victim now has a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic staff and is published from a syndicated feed)