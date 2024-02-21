Updated February 21st, 2024 at 11:59 IST
600 People Fall Ill Due to Food Poisoning After Consuming Prasad at Maharashtra's Buldhana Temple
After eating prasad, attendees suddenly experienced nausea, dizziness, and fainting spells, prompting a rush for medical assistance.
Maharashtra: A distressing event from Maharashtra's Buldhana district has come to light, where nearly 600 people fell ill due to food poisoning reportedly after consuming "prasad" on Tuesday.
As per media reports, the incident happened at the Khaparkheda temple in Lonar taluka, where out of 2000 villagers, 600 fell ill after consuming the prasad which probably had some poisonous substance that contaminated and led to such widespread food poisoning.
