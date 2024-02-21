Out of 2000 villagers, 600 fell ill after consuming the prasad which probably had some poisonous substance | Image: Social Media

Maharashtra: A distressing event from Maharashtra's Buldhana district has come to light, where nearly 600 people fell ill due to food poisoning reportedly after consuming "prasad" on Tuesday.

As per media reports, the incident happened at the Khaparkheda temple in Lonar taluka, where out of 2000 villagers, 600 fell ill after consuming the prasad which probably had some poisonous substance that contaminated and led to such widespread food poisoning.

After eating prasad, attendees suddenly experienced nausea, dizziness, and fainting spells, prompting a rush for medical assistance.